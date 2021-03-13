Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

