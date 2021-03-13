Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

HWC opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

