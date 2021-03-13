Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 376 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its 200-day moving average is $238.45. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

