Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

