Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,704 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.