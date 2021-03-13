Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,240 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $287.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $288.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.31.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

