Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,534 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.