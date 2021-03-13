Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 750,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.59 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

