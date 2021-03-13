Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

