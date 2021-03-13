Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after acquiring an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.