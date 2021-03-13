Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,002,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,912,000.

COUP traded down $16.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.61. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,788,368 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

