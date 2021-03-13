Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $95.38. 5,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.