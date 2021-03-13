Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.43 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 65,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.01. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

