Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.64 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

