Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CSGP opened at $808.12 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $879.37 and a 200-day moving average of $870.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

