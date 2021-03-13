Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

