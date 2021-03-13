Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,126,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

