Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

