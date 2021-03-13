Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 190,313 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 190,313 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

