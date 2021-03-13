Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,978 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

