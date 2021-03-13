Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

