Harmony Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $530.56 million and $205.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,957,819,508 coins and its circulating supply is 9,280,804,508 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

