Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $29.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.