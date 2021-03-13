Haven Protocol Price Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.75 or 0.00019619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $164.88 million and $1.67 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,880.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.22 or 0.03149980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00377666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.02 or 0.00946928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00388783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00325545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00247998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,034,614 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.