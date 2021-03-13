Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

