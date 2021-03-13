HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HCI opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $605.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

