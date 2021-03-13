Head-To-Head Analysis: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 40.27 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,973.71 iCAD $31.34 million 13.92 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -51.30

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NovoCure and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 iCAD 0 0 5 0 3.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93%

Summary

NovoCure beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

