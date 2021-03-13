Head-To-Head Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.78 $431.13 million $4.53 34.29 Airbnb N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Match Group and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Airbnb 2 22 12 0 2.28

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $175.46, suggesting a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Airbnb.

Summary

Match Group beats Airbnb on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

