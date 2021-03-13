Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to $4.50 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

