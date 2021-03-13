Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 449,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,674 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $13,181,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 414,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.28 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.