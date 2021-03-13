Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

