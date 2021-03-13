Hedget (HGET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $2.43 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $8.92 or 0.00014472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00453791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00061652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00082423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00511560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

