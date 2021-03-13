Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.28. 2,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

