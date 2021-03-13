Helex Reaches Market Cap of $109,162.30 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded up 284.9% against the dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $109,162.30 and approximately $5,040.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00049924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.43 or 0.00681418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

