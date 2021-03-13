Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Up to $400.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), but opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.48). Helical shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 20,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of £486.94 million and a P/E ratio of 35.04.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

