Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

