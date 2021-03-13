Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director John Lovoi Sells 45,000 Shares

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

