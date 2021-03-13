Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

