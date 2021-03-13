Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

