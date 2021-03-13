HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,843,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 362,305 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

