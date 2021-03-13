HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.