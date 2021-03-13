HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 70,319 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UVE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

