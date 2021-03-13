HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,212 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

