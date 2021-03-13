HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of The Joint worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.82 million, a PE ratio of 167.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

