HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,075,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,077. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $217.50.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

