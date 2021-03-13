HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.