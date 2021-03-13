HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,321,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $125.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $127.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.