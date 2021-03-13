HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 36,836 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,836 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

