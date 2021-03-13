Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Acquires £593.19 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £593.19 ($775.01).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Sutch purchased 4,583 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88).

LON SONG opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.