HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 126,316 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,316 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

